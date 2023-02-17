LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County jury found a Madison man not guilty of capital murder on Friday.

According to court records, the jury found Jacob Gideon Copeland, 24, of Madison, not guilty of two counts of capital murder. Copeland had been accused in connection with the deaths of Damian Clake Rickett, 21 of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.

Both Rickett and Richard were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car parked in the driveway on Analicia Drive in Madison. Sheriff Mike Blakely said at the time that neither of them lived at that residence and that the homeowners called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Copeland was arrested the next day with investigators saying he had been the last person to have contact with the two men.

Copeland’s Trial began on Feb. 13 with the verdict being read Friday.