LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An alleged “repeat offender” was captured thanks to efforts by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 37, of Madison, was arrested on May 16 after authorities said surveillance footage from a burglary in Tanner helped LCSO deputies identify him.

After Deputy Rogers responded to that burglary in the 9000 block of Highway 31, Rogers recognized Ferguson in the footage and relayed his description to the rest of the team working that day.

That same day, Sgt. Clanton went to the 6000 block of Towe Road, the same road as Ferguson’s listed home address, and found him standing next to a vehicle matching Deputy Rogers’ description, holding two stolen shotguns and “several bags of jewelry, tools and medication,” authorities said.

When Clanton gave verbal commands to Ferguson, the LCSO said he ran into the woods. An HPD K9 unit was called in to assist and was able to track and find Ferguson, who was taken into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, the sheriff’s office said they found him to be in possession of items stolen from another burglary on Nuclear Plant Road.

In an interview with Captain Durden, authorities said Ferguson confessed.

Ferguson was charged with identity theft, two counts of third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

There were also two outstanding warrants on Ferguson for second-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary. He also has an ongoing case for first-degree robbery, according to online court records.

Ferguson’s bond was set at $52,000 but was revoked due to his similar prior charges.