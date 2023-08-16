LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute has requested to be tried as a youthful offender, according to recently filed court documents.

Antonio Terrell Burks, who just turned 21 on August 14, was 19 years old when he was arrested and charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade.

The shooting happened in the area of SW Wall Street in Madison on July 28, 2022, according to Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). They said the incident started with a domestic dispute, which led Burks to pull out a gun and shoot McDade.

A Limestone County grand jury indicted Burks for capital murder on May 26, 2023. That indictment stated he wouldn’t be able to post bond while awaiting trial.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said McDade was shot in the face and transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Court records show that McDade was inside a vehicle when she was shot by Burks.

According to Alabama’s Title 15 Section 15-19-1(a), if a person under the age of 21 when a criminal act is committed makes an application for Youthful Offender status (more commonly called “Y.O. status”), and that status is granted in accordance with Alabama state law, he/she must give up their right to be tried by a jury if a jury trial was an available option for the defendant.

Online court records show Burks is set for an arraignment at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.