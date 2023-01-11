LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), narcotics agents arrested 35-year-old Michael Eric Sisco of Madison after an “operation in the southeastern portion of the county” on December 30, 2022.

Deputies say Sisco was found with three ounces of methamphetamine during the operation.

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office) (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Sisco was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and destruction of state property.

The sheriff’s office said Sisco has already been released from the Limestone County Jail on a $152,500 bond.