LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 24-year-old Madison man accused of shooting and killing two men over four years ago is set to face a trial by jury on February 13.

Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.

Both men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car parked in the driveway of a home on Analicia Drive in Madison. Sheriff Mike Blakely at the time said neither of the men lived at the residence, adding that it was the homeowners who called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Copeland was arrested the next day after investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office named him as a suspect. Copeland, 19 at the time, was the last person known to have contact with the victims.

Limestone County Investigator Rodney McAbee testified that according to Copeland’s statement, he met the two the day before the shooting at a party in Madison. Copeland told investigators the two asked him for marijuana; the three then rode to an ATM to get cash for the transaction, but the two had insufficient funds so they returned to the party. McAbee said Copeland claimed he and the victims discussed exchanging a gun for marijuana but decided against it. He also told investigators the duo pressured him into buying heroin, a drug he doesn’t use.

Copeland (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The next day, before sunrise, the duo texted Copeland accusing him of stealing their gun the night before, McAbee said. He says they demanded the return of the gun or the cash value of the gun. Copeland maintains he never took the gun. He said the victims agreed to share their location, and Copeland met them there. This was on Analicia Drive.

According to McAbee, Copeland told investigators he tried to give them what he had, which was marijuana, pills, and the heroin he bought the night before. His statement goes on to say that he was standing on the passenger side of the car when one of the victims pointed a gun at him demanding more. At that point, according to McAbee, Copeland says he ‘fake-cried’ and reached behind his back, pulled his own gun from his waistband and fired.

While on the stand, McAbee explained that the gun turned out to be an airsoft rifle. He said Copeland told them that he thought the gun was real, adding that after he fired, he reached into the passenger-side window, took the airsoft rifle, wiped his fingerprints from the door and went to his Madison home.

McAbee said Copeland admitted to burning his clothes, tossing his gun into waters at a wildlife refuge, and hiding the airsoft rifle.

Crime Scene at Analicia Drive

McAbee says the teenager became a person of interest when it was revealed he was the last person contacted by the victims. He says they went to his home in Madison and he was on the front porch rolling a marijuana cigarette and ran toward the backyard once he saw deputies. McAbee says as Copeland ran, he dropped pills and marijuana before he was apprehended.

The investigator explained Copeland was questioned and gave a statement. He says they have recovered the airsoft rifle.

Court records show the first day of the jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Limestone County Courthouse with Judge Chadwick Wise.