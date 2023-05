ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office captured a runaway inmate on a roof of a local business in downtown Athens this morning.

A spokesperson with the City of Athens said the inmate was set to appear in court today and ran from officers.

The City of Athens posted this video of the capture to their Facebook page.

Courtesy: City of Athens

News19 is working to identify the inmate and what led to their arrest.