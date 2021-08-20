Longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely set for sentencing

ATHENS, Ala. — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was set to be sentenced on two felony theft and ethics charges Friday morning.

Blakely was convicted on August 2 after a four-week-long trial that began with a one-week-long jury selection, followed by three weeks of testimony.

It was difficult to find Limestone County residents that were willing to sit against the man who served them for 38 years.

The judge originally appointed to the case also recused himself from the trial, stating the pandemic and his high-risk status as his reasoning.

The jury found Blakely guilty on a theft of property charge for depositing a $4,000 check for his campaign to his own bank account and an ethics charge for borrowing up to $29,000 from a jail inmate fund and waiting months in some cases, to pay it back.

Blakley filed a motion for mistrial after a juror came forward a few days after his conviction. The juror said that she was coerced by her medical condition to vote with the rest of the jury to convict him.

Judge Pamela Baschab denied that motion, largely due to the fact you cannot have a mistrial until after a sentence has been given but also, a juror cannot ‘attack or impeach’ their own verdict, according to Alabama court procedures.

Blakely has remained in an isolated cell at the Limestone County Jail since his conviction.

The charges carry a sentencing range of 2 to 20 years in prison. However, he is unlikely to face prison time as his charges fall under Alabama’s presumptive sentencing guidelines.

The guidelines largely direct judges to sentence based on a sentencing ‘score’ derived from a worksheet. The worksheet will be used in Blakely’s case.

The state recommended that Blakely spend three years in jail, followed by two years probation in a facility outside of Limestone County. This sentence would be allowed under the current guidelines, however, there is also a sentence-length worksheet Judge Baschab will use to determine Blakely’s sentence.

Former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Sue Bell Cobb was expected to argue on Blakely’s behalf at his sentencing. As chief justice, she played a key role in helping establish these sentencing guidelines in Alabama for non-violent offenders convicted of property crimes — like the former sheriff.

The sentencing hearing will be held on August 20 at the Limestone County Courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.