ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – As the new school year approaches, back-to-school shopping is underway for many families. As parents prepare to send their kids back to the classroom, they say high costs and supply chain issues are adding an extra level of stress.

A LendingTree survey reports that 75% of parents with school-age children said they are stressed about paying for back-to-school shopping. The number is up 12 points from last year.

Of that group of parents, 31% said they won’t be able to afford at least some of the supplies on their kid’s school lists.

“It’s not news to any parent that this is a stressful time anyway,” LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz told News 19. “When you mix in inflation rising, rising interest rates, general economic uncertainty, it’s not surprising that the number of people stressed about back-to-school shopping is up from year to year.”

“When these kids go to school this year, the supplies that cost $50 last year are going to cost $75 or $100 this year, and it’s going to make a bit of difference,” said Limestone County Churches Involved Director Thomas Porter.

Limestone County Churches Involved is a nonprofit made up of more than 90 churches in Limestone County. The organization offers food assistance and emergency financial assistance throughout the year.

The organization is looking to help parents out with some of the extra expenses. The group is hosting the seventh annual Daisy & John McCormack Free School Supplies Distribution for low-income families.

Porter said he sees more need in the community this year.

“We do see a lot more people coming in, and we hope to reach more people this year,” Porter said. “Our goal is to reach out to all of the children that need book bags and supplies, and help them have a good start to school.”

The supply distribution will take place on Friday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the First Methodist Youth Center. Organizers ask that anyone interested in attending bring an ID to verify your residency in Limestone County.