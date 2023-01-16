ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens marched along the streets of Athens Monday morning — unified in the hopes of fulfilling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

The march, part of the Limestone County NAACP’s 18th annual Freedom Fund Program, was led with a harmonious chorus of “I shall not be moved” and “we shall overcome.” Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton, the keynote speaker, said he believes a peaceful resolution can be made.

“There is a lot of violence going on,” Simelton said. “Of course, Dr. King was a nonviolent person. That’s why we have these marches; to unify the community, but also to stress that violence is not the way to equality and justice.”

The community’s unity made marchers like Kelvin Maclin optimistic about the future.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Maclin said. “Looking behind me and seeing the different mixtures and walks of life… That’s what love is about; it crosses boundaries. And that’s what we need to do is set aside our differences and come together on the things we have in common.”

The march concluded at the Alabama Veteran’s Museum and Archives where the program was held.

During the event, the Limestone County NAACP acknowledged student winners that participated in essay and artwork competitions.