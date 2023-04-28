ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Shopping, sales, art, antiques, food trucks, outdoor fun, music and more were back on the streets in downtown Athens for ‘Fridays after Five’.

The “Fridays after Five Concert Series” hosted by Athens Main Street features local businesses, merchants and food trucks, as well as music in the square Downtown in Athens near the courthouse. From 5-9 p.m. on the final Friday of every month from April to July, patrons can shop, enjoy local bands and take in the arts & entertainment district.

Leaders of Athens Main Street told News 19 that they average around 3,000 patrons for the event, and that results in above average sales for merchants in the area.

Of all the merchants available at the event, one of them is celebrating something extra. That’s So Art, which specializes in nostalgic watercolor and making things that “make you happy”, is celebrating one year in business.

Owner Sarah Ogles says this business started out as art therapy for her.

“I’ve always kind of been in and out of the creative world, and in 2019, I hit a pretty solid mentally health low and just started an anonymous TikTok account to make something everyday,” Ogles said. “And when that went somewhere, I decided to make an actual business plan to see if it was sustainable. So it started out as more of an art therapy outlet.”

A new addition to this year’s ‘concert ‘Fridays after Five’ series was children’s activities. Kids can play games like putt-putt, cornhole and horseshoes, and do crafts. At this month’s event, children were able to meet first responders.

Food trucks available at the events include: Ramona J’s, Touchdown Wings, New South Hotdog, Hattie Mae’s, Get Loaded, Sandman Sandmaches, Southern Wagyu, Tacos To Go, Old Havana Café, Taste of Maine, Happi Pappi, Rita’s Italian Ice, Snobiz and Granny B’s Sweet Treats.

If you missed the first night of fun, don’t worry. The event will be back in the Athens square on the following Fridays this summer:

May 27

June 24

July 29

For more information on the concert series, you can visit their website here or the Facebook page.