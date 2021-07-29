LIVE BLOG: Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely takes the stand in his theft trial

ATHENS, Ala. – The theft and ethics trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continued Wednesday. Testimony focused on laws around campaign money and an account of a conference trip by a Limestone County Commissioner.

But what could prove to be the most important testimony is still ahead of us. During the defense’s opening — they indicated Sheriff Blakely would be testifying soon.

The defense said it would have its case wrapped Thursday.

