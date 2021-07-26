LIVE BLOG: Blakely trial moves into week 3

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s public corruption trial moved into week 3 on Monday.

Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff has now sat through five days of prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office trying to persuade jurors that he misused his office and stole campaign funds.

This coming week, some of the court’s time is expected to be used to resolve an evidentiary issue brought up by the prosecution.

On Friday morning, prosecutors expressed concern about evidence presented by the defense on Wednesday that they say they hadn’t seen. It was related to a Las Vegas trip reimbursement that the Sheriff apparently made. Prosecutors say they plan to check their records in Montgomery to see if they received a copy.

The prosecution also called a spate of witnesses with knowledge of the Sheriff’s recent financial dealings, including Blakely’s efforts to repay over 27 thousand dollars in overpaid salary.

The witnesses included everyone from former employees to business partners and friends in the community.

On Friday, Brad Pullum, the owner of a real estate appraisal company, testified to the sheriff asking him to sell his parents’ house. Pullum said Blakely needed money, more than the house. Pullum also testified to discussing the renovation of his office building with Blakely. Pullum said he asked for inmate labor to assist and that Blakely sent three inmates to do it.

The defense meanwhile scored points this past week with the introduction of a state audit from 2014-15 that showed no missing money from the Sheriff’s Office and no outstanding issues in the department’s books.

