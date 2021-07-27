LIVE BLOG: Blakely trial continues Tuesday

ATHENS, Ala. – The public corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continued Tuesday morning.

Blakely is charged with using sheriff’s office funds for a law enforcement conference in Las Vegas and also getting money sent to him from the office while he was out there.

Much of Monday’s testimony came from the sheriff’s longtime clerk Debbie Davis; Monday marked her second time being called to the stand.

A special agent with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office also took the stand Monday, laying out what he says is a paper trail for Sheriff Blakely’s alleged misuse of campaign and office funds. The defense insisted that no money is missing.

App users, tap here to follow Tuesday’s live blog.