LIVE BLOG: Blakely trial continues into day 9

ATHENS, Ala. – The public corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continued Thursday morning.

Much of Wednesday morning’s questions focused on the several conferences Sheriff Blakely took with others in the department to Las Vegas in 2014 and 2015 and Gulf Shores in 2016.

Chief Clerk Debbie Davis, who is in charge of finances for the Limestone County Sheriff Office, spent most of the day on the stand being questioned.

Nick Langenfeld, a representative from the company that owns Palace Station, where the Vegas conferences were held, provided Blakely’s gambling records from both trips.

Court was expected to resume at 9 a.m. and News 19 will be following Thursday’s court proceedings below.

