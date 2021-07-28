LIVE BLOG: Blakely theft trial continues – minus one juror – into Day 13

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s theft trial continued Wednesday morning – minus one juror.

The juror was dismissed shortly after the state rested its case against the sheriff Tuesday.

Two current inmates reported the juror had discussed details of the case with her partner, an inmate in the Limestone County Jail. One testified the inmate bragged that if he got out of jail, he’d sway his partner to vote not to convict Blakely.

The defense called its first witnesses throughout the afternoon Tuesday.

Three out of the four witnesses had direct dealings with Red Brick Strategies, a firm Blakely used to handle his campaign.

