ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – As new homes pop up along Lindsay Lane in the City of Athens, traffic and congestion have caused a bit of a headache for residents in that area. Construction started Monday on this busy road and city leaders are hoping this will alleviate some of that traffic.

Depending on the weather, city officials are expecting the construction to be completed by the fall. Be mindful of the project area if your commute takes you this way as there’s potential for traffic while work is being done.

The project will widen Lindsay Lane South from Strain Road East to Indian Trace Road.

The construction will cost the city close to $2 million. The city’s Capital Infrastructure and Alcohol Funds will cover the bill.

City Engineer Michael Griffin told News 19 the city is acknowledging the growth and they’re trying to make sure they have enough capacity on their roadways, so that it’s safe for everyone.

“Lindsay Lane has seen, I would say, five to six residential developments within the past couple of years. With additional residents moving in, they’re leaving those subdivisions and using Lindsay Lane to get back and forth to Huntsville/Brownsferry and 72,” said Griffin.

Griffin is encouraging residents to stay up to date on their social media pages. He says that’s where you’ll find important updates on the project.