ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Ground was broken Monday on a new high school in Limestone County.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s new facility will be located on West Sanderfer Road. The updated facility will offer 10 classrooms, tutoring spaces, a STEM lab, and much more!

Officials say the vision for the school is to raise future generations of leaders with godly character based on Biblical truth and academic excellence.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy first opened its doors in 2009. Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year was just over 650 students.