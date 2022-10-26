LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with engaging in a sex act with a student at East Limestone High School has officially resigned from his position as a teacher and coach.

The Limestone County School Board accepted the resignation of 25-year-old Thomas Blake Tucker of Madison on Tuesday during a scheduled meeting.

Tucker, who was listed as an “itinerant special education teacher,” was arrested last month by Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies after authorities received a tip of an alleged inappropriate relationship.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave the day after his arrest on September 19. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Court documents show that the charge against Tucker is pending.

The case was bound over to a grand jury last week.