LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Monday, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced the Sheriff’s Rodeo was rescheduled.

The Rodeo will now be held August 21-22 at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Rodeo will follow all public health guidelines and they will provide sanitation stations throughout the venue.

Those attending and participating will be asked to wear masks and stay six feet away from others when possible.