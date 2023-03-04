LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in the theft of a county vehicle.

LCSO released a video of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of a white Ford f-250 from the Limestone County Commission District 1 shed on Elkton Road Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said the theft took place around 11 p.m. Friday night. LCSO said the vehicle left the property going southbound on Elkton Road.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft, the location of the vehicle, or the possible suspect to contact Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.