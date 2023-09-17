LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

LCSO said it is looking for 17-year-old Ronny Dale Braizer, of Toney, who was last seen on Sept. 11.

The sheriff’s office said Braizer is 5’8″ and weighs about 186 pounds. He had brown eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

According to LCSO, on Sept. 11 Braizer left the area of Lasso Circle in Toney and has not returned. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, grey shoes and a green backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding Braizer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 216-5021.