ATHENS, Ala. – A weeklong celebration is kicking off at Limestone Manor with the theme “Caring is Essential.”

Limestone Manor Assisted Living is celebrating National Assisted Living Week with various activities for the senior residents on quarantine.

And Sunday is the Grandparents’ Day drive-by parade! It’s at 2 p.m. if you’d like to hop in your car and give the residents a wave. The facility is located at 606 US-31 in Athens.