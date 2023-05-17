LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a Limestone County woman has been arrested for endangering two children by exposing them to meth and marijuana.

Anastasia Burttram was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child by exposing them to a controlled substance.

According to criminal complaints filed Tuesday, Burttram did “knowingly, recklessly or intentionally cause or permit” the children to “be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact with” methamphetamine and marijuana.

Burttram was arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and taken to the Limestone County Jail.