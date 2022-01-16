Limestone County to host march for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Friday view of the Atlas Cedar on the East side of the Limestone County Courthouse. (Photo: Al Whitaker)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County will honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a march through Athens.

Lineup for the march begins at 8 a.m. on The Square near the the Limestone County Courthouse. The march officially starts at 9 a.m. The route begins with a lap around the courthouse and then north onto Marion Street then Pryor Street. The march will end at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.

Following the march, the Athens-Limestone County Martin Luther King Jr. Day program will be presented at the museum’s event center. The event will feature student essay winners, special presentations, and awards at 9:30 a.m.