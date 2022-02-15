LIMESTONE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Limestone County teenager with a rare progressive neuromuscular disease is getting treatment for the first time in his life thanks to an important scientific advancement, a newly FDA-approved drug.

Athens teenager Logan Byrd has been living with spinal muscular atrophy his entire life and has only been able to get treatment in the past six months.

As a young man with hopes and dreams, this is life-changing.

The FDA approved the company Genentech’s medication Evrysdi as the first at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy during the pandemic when access to treatment lacked. Now people like Logan Byrd have a treatment option available at their own home.

SMA is a severe progressive neuromuscular disease that weakens the muscles. Logan had little to no treatment as a child and was wheelchair-bound at 4 years old. But he’s now in college and has big goals and dreams.

Logan is a freshman in college at Calhoun studying engineering design technology