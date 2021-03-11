Limestone County student hit by vehicle while getting on bus

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A student getting on a bus in east Limestone County was hit by a vehicle, but that student is expected to be okay. Emergency crews took that student to the hospital with injuries they are calling non-life-threatening.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Nick Davis Road and Twin Drive before 8:00 this morning. Alabama State Troopers and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

We’ve been told the students who were already on the bus were transferred to another bus. The school system also contacted parents.

Emergency personnel say the person who was driving the truck that hit student stopped and was speaking with law enforcement.