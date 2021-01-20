Limestone County Sheriff’s rodeo voted #1 Outdoor Rodeo of the Year

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo was voted as the #1 Outdoor Rodeo in the World through the International Professional Rodeo Association, along with several other awards.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo posted the list of awards of Facebook:

Our rodeo was voted the #1 outdoor rodeo in the world!

Our rodeo queen, Abigail Benz, was first runner up for Miss Rodeo USA!

Our clown, Mike Wentworth, who has been with us over 20 years, was voted the rodeo clown of the year!

Our announcer, Mark Northall, who has been announcing our rodeos over 15 years, was voted rodeo announcer of the year!

Sheriff Blakely was presented a plaque in memory of Debbie for all her contributions to the rodeo community nationwide.

Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he’s proud of the awards, but said that it’s all a group effort.

“This is a great area for rodeo,” said Sheriff Blakely. “To be recognized because we work so hard to try to make all of our contestants feel welcome, we try to make sure we put on the best show in the world for our fans. It’s just a top cowboy rodeo that we strive every year to improve.”

He says as of right now, the Sheriff’s Office still plans on holding the 39th Annual Limestone County Rodeo the third weekend of May.