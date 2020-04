Shelby Solomon, 15, is missing and may be traveling with a small dog. (Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Shelby Solomon, 15, is missing and may be traveling with a small dog. (Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to a tweet, Shelby Solomon, 15, is missing and may be traveling with a small dog.

Solomon is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs between 125-130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriffs’ office at (256) 232-0111.

RUNAWAY TEEN: Have you seen her? Shelby Solomon, 15, is about 5’6, 125-130 lbs. and possibly traveling with the small dog pictured. Please call 256-232-0111 with information. pic.twitter.com/AsWCd1dQW2 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) April 3, 2020