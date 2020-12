LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of an SUV involved in multiple Sunday vehicle burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office says a red SUV was part of multiple cases of breaking and entering into vehicles Sunday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

