Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who broke into Tanner High School Sunday

TANNER, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who broke into Tanner High School over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Black man broke into the school around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and tried to get into the interior offices.

He left sometime after 10 a.m. and was last seen pushing a small garden tiller down the sidewalk.

The Sheriff’s Office stated a small white SUV was seen leaving the school around the time the burglar did, but it’s not certain if he was driving it.

Anyone with information on the burglary should contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at (256) 232-0111.