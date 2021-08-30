Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for debit card thief

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who found a debit card on the ground but didn’t turn it in.

The Sheriff’s Office said the person in the surveillance video above found the debit card around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 22.

A person who found a debit card, but then used it to buy gas instead of turning it in was driving this yellow Ford Mustang, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The person is seen driving a yellow Ford Mustang as they pulled into the gas pumps at the Midpoint Chevron on US-72, just west of Mooresville Road.

Instead of turning the debit card in, the Sheriff’s Office said the person used the card at the pumps to purchase gas.

Anyone with information on the person should contact LCSO Lt. Johnny Morell at (256) 232-0111.