LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three people seen breaking into vehicles.

The incidents happened between April 21 and May 2 – where at least eight cars were broken into at the Swan Creek Mobile Home Park.

The Sheriff’s Office says multiple guns, as well as other items, were taken.

If you have any information on who these three individuals are, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.