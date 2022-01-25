LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been missing since June 2020 and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him.

The Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Matthew Wooldridge, 48, was reported missing in June 2020, and authorities said he may be in the Huntsville area.

When he was last seen, he told a family member he was leaving Limestone County and no one would find him.

Wooldridge is 6′ tall, weighs 250 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call LCSO Lt. Jay Stinnett at (256) 232-0111.