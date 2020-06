TANNER, Ala. - A dozen volunteers gathered in Tanner Saturday morning to remove 1,137 pounds of litter from Swan Creek and the Tennessee River.

Twelve people volunteered their time to fill 71 trash bags with glass beer bottles, fishing items, and single-use plastics, according to a news release from David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper. The largest items removed were six tires and two carpets.