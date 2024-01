LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is looking for a little help in finding the owner of a little pig.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said animal control picked up the pig on Grady Lane over the weekend. LCSO said it is looking for the pig’s owner.

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said if this is your pig or you know the over you should call Animal Control at 256-232-0111