LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Athens.

LCSO says Viktor Adolf Henderson left the area of Yarbrough Road on August 2 and has yet to return home.

Courtesy: ALEA

Henderson was last seen wearing gray gym shorts and black shoes. He was not wearing a shirt the last time he was seen and the direction he was traveling isn’t known.

Henderson is described as 5 foot, 3 inches and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Henderson, you are asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256)-232-0111.