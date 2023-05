LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sherriff’s Office (LSCO) says they have recaptured an inmate who “walked away” from a work detail on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office announced James Travis “Bubba” Carwile had been recaptured at 2:14 p.m.

LSCO said Carwile walked away from a work detail outside the Limestone County Detention Center earlier Sunday morning.

Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

Carwile a 42-year-old white male. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 190 pounds according to LSCO.