LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An employee with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has been terminated and charged after an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the Limestone County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tracy Agnes Shehorn, 56, of Athens, has been charged with custodial sexual misconduct and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, LCSO received information about an inappropriate relationship between an inmate at the Limestone County Jail and a sheriff’s office employee.

After an investigation, Shehorn has been fired from her position with the sheriff’s office and has been released from the Limestone County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

At this time, LCSO says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.