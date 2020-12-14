Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on rape, domestic violence charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested for rape and domestic violence charges Sunday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Anthony Craig, 59, was arrested after his estranged girlfriend called 911 and the operator heard evidence she was being raped.

Deputies responded to a house in the 25000-block of Beatline Road, where Craig was initially detained.

The victim was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital as a precaution, where she told investigators Craig woke her up and demanded she have sex with him or leave.

When attempting to leave, she said Craig punched, started choking her, then forcibly raped her.

After noticing she had called 911, she said Craig stopped and told her to get out.

She drove down the road to wait for deputies.

Craig was arrested and taken to Limestone County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree domestic violence/rape.

The Sheriff’s Office said Craig was released Monday on a $65,000 bond.