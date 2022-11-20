ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Buc-ee’s opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, along with all first responders from Limestone County, got a special preview of Athen’s newest addition on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said staff got to sample Buc-ees’s signature texas style barbecue, beef jerky and beaver nuggets.

Limestone First responders got a preview of the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Athens on Friday (Courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The new travel center will open at the corner of 1-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Athens on Monday. Doors open to the public at 6 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

The Athen’s Buc-ee’s is the first in North Alabama and the third in the state overall. The travel center will feature 120 fueling stations and a plethora of snacks, meals and drinks.

Athen’s Mayor Ronnie Marks said last month that the new travel center is a big new addition to the community.

“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” he said. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”

Limestone First responders got a preview of the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Athens on Friday (Courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The company is bringing 250 new jobs to the community as well. The Company has been in the process of hiring cashiers, deli workers, gift and grocery workers, and janitorial and maintenance workers.