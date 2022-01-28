LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say Brynleigh Melina Higginbotham, a 17-year-old girl, was last seen on Thursday, January 27. She is described as a white girl with blue eyes, blond hair, 210 pounds, and 5’6.

Officials say Brynleigh could be traveling in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox with the tag number 44GY374. She could be heading toward Pooler, Ga.

If you have any information related to Brynleigh’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-233-0111.