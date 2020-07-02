Limestone County Schools releases reopening plan for 2020-21 school year

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The new superintendent for Limestone County Schools, Randy Shearouse, has released an opening plan for the system.

Last week, State School Superintendent Mackey announced his plans to return to school in the fall.

In Limestone County, the current plan is to begin the semester on August 7. Superintendent Shearouse says he hopes most families will return to the traditional school model, but virtual instruction options will be made available.

