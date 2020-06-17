Limestone County Schools offering free summer camp opportunities

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Schools are offering three summer camps for middle and high school students. And yes, the camps are FREE.

The school system is offering art camp, music camp, and two levels of Robotics/Coding for 4th and 5th-grade students.

The school system says the camps will be at the former Owens Elementary Campus and lunch will be provided. Organizers also say transportation is available and that COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Register now to reserve your spot by clicking here.

Limestone County Schools

Camp Dates –

Art and Robotic Camps: July 6th-9th, 4 days from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Music: July 6th, 9th, 13th, and 16th, 2-hour sessions

Contact Michelle.Mitchell@Lcsk12.org with any questions.

