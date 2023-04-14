LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County School District is working to create vape-free schools. West Limestone High School became the first in the county to install vape sensors in its bathrooms.

The devices that resemble fire detectors will be placed in school bathrooms and can be used for a multitude of purposes.

West Limestone Principal Russ Cleveland says the devices are capable of multiple things like alerting school administrators when students are vaping.

“It can tell us what chemicals in it how many people are in there if you have a crowd it alerts you to odd sounds but it will detect and tell you and it gives you a time stamp,” Cleveland told News 19.

Cleveland says the school is already seeing the results from the sensors being in place.

“Our numbers have gone down, we had over 200 devices that we have detected and collected and disposed of,” Cleveland said.

Vaping has become a growing school safety concern now for years and officials are looking to eliminate the presence of these devices on school grounds.

Vaping poses a health threat for young adults and for Cleveland, school safety is why the devices have been installed.

“What we are trying to do is do everything in our power to keep students safe we have 725 kids here you know and its hard to catch unless these vape detectors are in place,” Cleveland said.

The Limestone County School District will begin installing vape sensor devices in all of its other schools in the coming weeks.

With safety being a top priority, the school board says the devices will work toward creating safer school environments for its students.