Limestone County schools board accepts Mark Isley’s resignation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Schools Board has voted to accept the resignation of Dr. Mark Isley, effective on May 31. Isley will remain on paid administrative leave until that time.

Isley filed a lawsuit against the school board after they put him on leave on January 27. Isley claimed the board was trying to fire him because he told state officials the school board had violated district policy and state law by hiring unqualified teachers.

The case was set for a hearing on Wednesday, but in a filing the judge canceled the hearing saying the mediator had notified the court the case has been settled.

The judge previously issued a gag order in the case that has not yet been lifted. Once the gag order has been lifted, the school board plans to release comments.

Isley had been with the Limestone County Board of Education since September of 2018 as the Executive Director of Human Resources

