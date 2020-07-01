Limestone County Schools announces Summer Meal Plan for July

LIMESTONE COUNTY Ala. – Limestone County Schools announced on Facebook two locations for pick up for summer meals in July.

From July 6 to July 30, drive through pickup will be at Sugar Creek Elementary and Tanner High Schools. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will be provided to anyone 18 years and younger.

According to the Facebook post, children do not have to be present. Each Thursday, pickup will include 3 additional breakfast and lunch meals for Friday through Sunday.

All meals include a protein, grain, fruit/vegetable, and milk. If you have any questions you can call (256) 998-5165 during normal business hours.

Meals are provided by the Summer Food Service Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.