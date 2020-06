LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County School Board will meet Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Officials plan to discuss mobile hotspots in case remote learning is required due to a shutdown.

Officials will also look at the funding for Ipads and chromebooks for enhanced student learning.

Read the full agenda here.

The link for the livestreamed meeting can be found by accessing the system’s main website (lcsk12.org) and selecting “Live Stream” from the main toolbar.