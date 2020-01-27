Limestone County Schools official placed on paid administrative leave

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County Schools official was placed on paid administrative leave.

A Limestone County Schools spokesperson confirmed that Dr. Samuel Mark Isley, the Executive Director of Human Resources has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

The school board is conducting an internal investigation concerning Isley and his employment with Limestone County Schools, the spokesperson said.

Isley’s attorney, Shane Sears, said in an email Monday evening that Isley wasn’t given a reason for the action and was told the interim superintendent was not obligated to provide one.

“Clearly, the interim superintendent is playing politics,” Sears said. “This action is deplorable and should concern the employees of the school district and all of the citizens of Limestone County. “

Isley has been with the Limestone County Board of Education since September of 2018.

34.780007 -86.94238