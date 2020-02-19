Limestone County School board handles business amidst drama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The to-do list for The Limestone County Board of Education continues to grow. The board is in the middle of a superintendent search, it's dealing with the fallout from questions about the former superintendent's resume and now, it's being sued by its human resources chief.

The Limestone County Board of Education's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday kicked off with an executive session, which means the board privately discussed.

Amidst drama over the lawsuit filed against them Tuesday, the board handled business.

“We’re taking care of business every day. We’re taking care of our students and making sure they have opportunities for education and career paths,” said Limestone County Board of Education Chair, Bret McGill.

It’s a culmination of the school systems search process for a new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to offer the vacant position to Dr. Randy Shearouse of Springfield, Georgia.

"He's a fifteen-year sitting superintendent. He started in that district with about ninety-two hundred students which is exactly where we are. We anticipate growth in our district, so we think he is the person who has already led a district,” said McGill.

The school board also addressed the lawsuit filed by the school systems Human Resources Director Mark Isley alleging he was placed on leave and expects to be fired because he told the school board about problems within the system.

Isley alleges the board has hired unqualified teachers, misused funds and says he is assisting in an FBI investigation.

"We have seen the lawsuit filed earlier today by Dr. Mark Isley. Our answer, when filed will be among other defenses that all the allegations made in the complaint are false,” said interim superintendent Mike Owens.

Pam Hill moved to Limestone County last year after resigning from the Huntsville city school board.

She says this is inside politics and believes Isley was trying to make the school system better when he was ousted.

"You see this all the time. I moved to a smaller one, a smaller system and I think ‘oh here it’s going to be about the kids’ six months later... it's not about the kids. It infuriates me,” said Pam Hill.