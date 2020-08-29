Limestone County residents invited to drop off hazardous waste Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County residents will have an opportunity to drop off hazardous waste Saturday morning.

From 8 a.m.-noon, Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful will be hosting a hazardous waste collection site in the Athens Middle School parking lot.

Items accepted for the drop off include:

Paint and related items: Oil or water-based paints, mineral spirits, turpentine, thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains, aerosols

Automotive: Transmission fluid, brake fluid, anti-freeze; motor oil should be taken to the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center on Lucas Ferry Road

Lawn and garden: Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, roach and flea powder

Household cleaners: Oven cleaners, toilet cleaners, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products

Household chemicals

The recycling site will not accept explosives, radioactive or biological waste, medical waste, or unused medications.

Materials should be brought in original containers when possible. If they are damaged, put them in a box lined with two garbage bags or a container with a lid. Any boxes leaking household wastes should be put in cat litter, sawdust, or other absorbent material while traveling to AMS.

Any other questions about the collection site or if an item is acceptable can be directed to KALB at (256) 233-8000.